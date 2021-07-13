checkAd

Mindtree Starts FY22 With Strong First Quarter Growth and Highest-Ever Order Book

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - First quarter revenues up
7.7% sequentially, order book exceeds half-a-billion USD

Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first
quarter ended June 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter
growth across all service lines and industry segments," said Debashis
Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree . "For the
quarter, revenues were $310.5 million, up 7.7% sequentially, and EBITDA was
20.3%, demonstrating the resilience of our business in a challenging
environment. Our highest-ever orderbook of $504 million affirms that the focused
execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business
models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable
growth. We are proud of the passion and perseverance with which Mindtree Minds
have continued to deliver value to our clients and exceed their expectations
despite difficult conditions."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended June 30, 2021

- In USD:


- Revenue was $310.5 million (growth of 7.7% q-o-q / 22.6% y-o-y)
Net profit was $46.5 million (growth of 7.5% q-o-q / 64.7% y-o-y)
- In INR:


- Revenue was INR22,917 million (growth of 8.6% q-o-q / 20.1% y-o-y)
Net profit was INR3,434 million (growth of 8.2% q-o-q / 61.2%
y-o-y)

Other highlights:

- Clients:


- 260 active clients as of June 30, 2021 $5 million+ clients grew by
3, total 47 $10 million+ clients grew by 5, total 25 $20 million+
clients grew by 1, total 8
- People:


- 27,256 Mindtree Minds as of June 30, 2021 Trailing 12 months
attrition is 13.7%
- Q1 deal wins with leading global clients:


- One of the world's leading investment managers has selected
Mindtree as a strategic partner for a multi-year managed services
engagement to drive innovation and differentiated experiences by
modernizing and transforming its IT infrastructure and application
portfolio, while enabling multiple strategic business and
technology change initiatives. A global travel management company
has chosen Mindtree for a multi-year, end-to-end, large-scale AWS
cloud migration and cloud operations program to drive its new
business and product strategy. A global leader in automobile
manufacturing has chosen Mindtree as a multi-year strategic
partner to transform its applications ecosystem. A multinational
technology leader has entered into a long-term agreement with
Mindtree Starts FY22 With Strong First Quarter Growth and Highest-Ever Order Book First quarter revenues up 7.7% sequentially, order book exceeds half-a-billion USD Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first quarter …

