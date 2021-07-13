Mindtree Starts FY22 With Strong First Quarter Growth and Highest-Ever Order Book

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - First quarter revenues up

7.7% sequentially, order book exceeds half-a-billion USD



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first

quarter ended June 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.



"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter

growth across all service lines and industry segments," said Debashis

Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree . "For the

quarter, revenues were $310.5 million, up 7.7% sequentially, and EBITDA was

20.3%, demonstrating the resilience of our business in a challenging

environment. Our highest-ever orderbook of $504 million affirms that the focused

execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business

models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable

growth. We are proud of the passion and perseverance with which Mindtree Minds

have continued to deliver value to our clients and exceed their expectations

despite difficult conditions."









Quarter ended June 30, 2021



- In USD:





- Revenue was $310.5 million (growth of 7.7% q-o-q / 22.6% y-o-y)

Net profit was $46.5 million (growth of 7.5% q-o-q / 64.7% y-o-y)

- In INR:





- Revenue was INR22,917 million (growth of 8.6% q-o-q / 20.1% y-o-y)

Net profit was INR3,434 million (growth of 8.2% q-o-q / 61.2%

y-o-y)



Other highlights:



- Clients:





- 260 active clients as of June 30, 2021 $5 million+ clients grew by

3, total 47 $10 million+ clients grew by 5, total 25 $20 million+

clients grew by 1, total 8

- People:





- 27,256 Mindtree Minds as of June 30, 2021 Trailing 12 months

attrition is 13.7%

- Q1 deal wins with leading global clients:





- One of the world's leading investment managers has selected

Mindtree as a strategic partner for a multi-year managed services

engagement to drive innovation and differentiated experiences by

modernizing and transforming its IT infrastructure and application

portfolio, while enabling multiple strategic business and

technology change initiatives. A global travel management company

has chosen Mindtree for a multi-year, end-to-end, large-scale AWS

cloud migration and cloud operations program to drive its new

business and product strategy. A global leader in automobile

manufacturing has chosen Mindtree as a multi-year strategic

partner to transform its applications ecosystem. A multinational

technology leader has entered into a long-term agreement with Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



