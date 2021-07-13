Honey Badger Silver Advances New Higher-Grade Plata Silver Asset in Yukon

The Plata Silver Property lies within the Tintina Gold Belt and displays a number of similarities to the world-class Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be initiating a work program at its newly-acquired, 100%-owned, 5,690 hectare Plata Silver Property (“Plata”) located in east-central Yukon.

Plata Property Highlights:

Historic surface trenching and shallow drilling has identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, comprising high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockwork zones;

Several areas of the property were mined historically for high-grade silver and yielded 9,020 kg (290,000 oz) of silver from a reported 2,041 tonnes of hand sorted material, equivalent to a recovered silver grade of approximately 4,420 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.

Historic drilling to date has demonstrated potential for continuous mineralization over a strike length of nearly 800 metres at the Aho Zone (Figure 1). This zone is a semi-continuous mineralized system developed within the plane of the Plata Thrust Fault that extends intermittently over a total strike length of 800 metres and to a maximum of 580 metres downdip and remains open to extension along strike and downdip.

Plata Phase 1 Program

The primary objective of the Phase 1 program planned for this summer is to complete detailed mapping and rock and channel sampling at several priority target zones at Plata in order to better understand structural controls of silver mineralization. This will provide valuable insight for eventual drill hole targeting.

The secondary objective of the Phase 1 program will be to better define the full extent of mineralization at Plata. Towards this end, soil grids will be completed in previously unsampled areas to more thoroughly define anomalous geochemical zones and trends.

The Company has engaged Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited, the established leader in Yukon mineral discoveries, to oversee the work program.

About the Plata Silver Property

Historic exploration at the Plata Silver Property from 1969 to 2011 identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, extending over a 2.5 kilometre area, hosting narrow high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockworks. Mineralization at Plata is believed to be associated with hydrothermal fluids related to the Tombstone intrusive suite and bears similarities to the prolific Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five (35) vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.