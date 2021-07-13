checkAd

Honey Badger Silver Advances New Higher-Grade Plata Silver Asset in Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 16:28  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be initiating a work program at its newly-acquired, 100%-owned, 5,690 hectare Plata Silver Property (“Plata”) located in east-central Yukon.

The Plata Silver Property lies within the Tintina Gold Belt and displays a number of similarities to the world-class Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

Plata Property Highlights:

  • Historic surface trenching and shallow drilling has identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, comprising high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockwork zones;
  • Several areas of the property were mined historically for high-grade silver and yielded 9,020 kg (290,000 oz) of silver from a reported 2,041 tonnes of hand sorted material, equivalent to a recovered silver grade of approximately 4,420 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.

Historic drilling to date has demonstrated potential for continuous mineralization over a strike length of nearly 800 metres at the Aho Zone (Figure 1). This zone is a semi-continuous mineralized system developed within the plane of the Plata Thrust Fault that extends intermittently over a total strike length of 800 metres and to a maximum of 580 metres downdip and remains open to extension along strike and downdip.

Plata Phase 1 Program

The primary objective of the Phase 1 program planned for this summer is to complete detailed mapping and rock and channel sampling at several priority target zones at Plata in order to better understand structural controls of silver mineralization. This will provide valuable insight for eventual drill hole targeting.

The secondary objective of the Phase 1 program will be to better define the full extent of mineralization at Plata. Towards this end, soil grids will be completed in previously unsampled areas to more thoroughly define anomalous geochemical zones and trends.

The Company has engaged Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited, the established leader in Yukon mineral discoveries, to oversee the work program.

About the Plata Silver Property

Historic exploration at the Plata Silver Property from 1969 to 2011 identified thirty-two (32) known mineralized zones, extending over a 2.5 kilometre area, hosting narrow high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc-bearing veins and stockworks. Mineralization at Plata is believed to be associated with hydrothermal fluids related to the Tombstone intrusive suite and bears similarities to the prolific Keno Hill Silver Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver with production from approximately thirty-five (35) vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Honey Badger Silver Advances New Higher-Grade Plata Silver Asset in Yukon TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be initiating a work program at its newly-acquired, 100%-owned, 5,690 hectare Plata Silver …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board