Endoscope Reprocessing Market worth $3.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, AER (Portable, Standalone), Endoscope Tracking Solutions, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities.

"High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the market, by product in 2021."

Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.

"Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021."

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.