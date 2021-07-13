Athersys to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Call

checkAd

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results.

Members of the management team will host the call as follows:

Date

August 9, 2021

Time

4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Live webcast registration

Webcast link

Phone registration

Call registration link

We encourage shareholders to listen using the webcast link above. If you would like to dial in using the phone to ask a question, please register for the conference call ahead of time using the call registration link above. Once registered, you will receive an email containing the toll-free number, a direct entry passcode and a registrant ID.

A replay of the event will be available on the webcast link at www.athersys.com under the investors' section approximately two hours after the call has ended. Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening approximately three hours after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 16, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference code 5972392.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21New Publication Provides Further Clarity of MultiStem's Mechanism of Action on Modulating the Inflammatory Response in Critical Care Indications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten