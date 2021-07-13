Munich (ots) -



- 17 new Partners across international offices

- Record year expected in 2021 with double-digit growth

- Strategic realignment with innovation platforms

- Board to examine all options for further growth as an independent partnership



Roland Berger continues to drive its ambitious growth plans and has elected a

total of 17 consultants into the partnership. The elections took place at the

twice-yearly global meeting of all Roland Berger Partners, which was held in a

completely virtual setting. The company's future growth trajectory was a key

discussion point, resulting in the Board of Managing Directors being asked to

examine growth options as an independent partnership in all possible directions.





"The pandemic demanded a great deal of Roland Berger and of our clients.Together, we had to leave established realities behind and overcome thisunparalleled crisis with new ideas. The colleagues we have promoted aresynonymous with this kind of entrepreneurial action. I congratulate them ontheir appointment to the partnership and look forward to developing our businessfurther with their input," says Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner atRoland Berger.Commenting on the business situation, he adds, "We already returned to dynamicgrowth in the summer of 2020 and have picked up even more momentum in recentmonths. Our strategic focus on four innovation topics, together with our inbuiltstrengths in restructuring and performance improvement, is having a markedupward effect on our growth in these challenging times. Given our strongbusiness position, the market can definitely expect to hear news about RolandBerger in the coming months. All options for further growth, includingacquisitions backed by growth capital, are on the table as we seek to takeourselves to the next level as an independent partnership."2021 expected to be a record year - Strategic focus on four innovation topicsRoland Berger expects double-digit revenue growth and anticipates a record yearfor the company in 2021, surpassing the previous best performance of 2019. Inthe course of a strategic realignment over recent months, the consultancy haspositioned itself to be even more globally networked within its industry andfunctional practice groups and is able to deliver in all areas of expertiseconsistently worldwide.Keen to serve four of the most promising topics in the field of sustainablebusiness, Roland Berger has also established four innovation platforms. Theseare Sustainability & Climate Action, Robust Organization, Smart Mobility andNext Generation Manufacturing. In each of the four fields, dedicated teamssupport clients on diverse projects ranging from supply chain reorganization totechnology strategies to sustainable financing. These teams make their expertiseavailable across the entire consultancy. For example, driven by Roland Berger'sown ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2028, the company includes aclimate performance check in with its client projects.Roland Berger's traditionally strong business in restructuring and performanceimprovement is enjoying great success in parallel and is also being pushedinternationally. Digital activities are now pooled under the new brand nameRoland Berger N3XT.17 new Roland Berger Partners worldwideThe consultants promoted to Partner in Germany are Christoph Burckhart, HannoDachwitz, Pascal Lehnen, Caroline Merk, Benjamin Rassler, Steffen Thiel andHannah Zühlke. In France, Axelle Lemaire and Baptiste Maisonnier join thepartnership. Martin Bodewig (USA), Youye Chen (China), Daria Koroleva (Russia),Ralph Mair (Switzerland), Nicola Morzenti (Italy), Chanchai Tanatkatrakul(Thailand), Frederick Van Gysegem (Belgium) and Seunghun Yoo (South Korea)complete the roll call of new Partners at Roland Berger.Four existing Partners have also been promoted to Senior Partner: AlainChagnaud, Sébastien Murbach, David Frans and Maria Mikhaylenko.Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with astrong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by ourpartners, we operate 50 offices in all major markets. Our 2400 employees offer aunique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven byour values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, we at Roland Berger areconvinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entirevalue cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevantindustries and business functions, we provide the best expertise to meet theprofound challenges of today and tomorrow.For further information, please contact:Roland BergerEike KraftGlobal Head of Marketing & CommunicationsTel.: +49 89 9230 8920E-mail: mailto:Eike.Kraft@rolandberger.comhttp://www.rolandberger.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/32053/4967612OTS: Roland Berger