checkAd

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 16:47  |  22   |   |   

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTCQB:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, include:

  • Special 5% stock dividend in 2021
  • Cash dividend increased to $0.72/share compared to $0.70/share in 2020
  • Total Assets increased 10% to $562,706,000
  • Shareholders’ Equity increased 11% to $57,435,000
  • Total Deposits increased 13% to $497,712,000
  • Net Loans increased 4% to $416,117,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.55% compared to 0.96% in 2020
  • Return on Average Equity was 15.42% compared to 9.50% in 2020

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4,253,000 or $2.64 per share, compared to $2,386,000 or $1.48 per share for the same period in 2020. In the second quarter 2021, the Bank recorded a gain of $1.1 million in connection with proceeds received on bank-owned life insurance policies as well as a pre-tax loss of $364,000 on prepayment of long-term borrowings.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.36% of gross loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.64% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $4,490,000 or 1.07% of gross loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $4,246,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased to $497,712,000 at June 30, 2021, compared to $440,102,000 at June 30, 2020.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $0.72 per share through June 30, 2021, compared to $0.70 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 3%. Shareholders also received a special 5% stock dividend on March 15, 2021, effectively increasing the total dividend by 8% for 2021.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.

Muncy Bank Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTCQB:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Financial Highlights Financial highlights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste