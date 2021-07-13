Half-year report

13 JULY 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC’s unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

A copy of the half-yearly financial report is also available on the Northern Venture Trust PLC website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.