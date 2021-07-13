checkAd

Enerkon Solar International Issues an expanded public announcement validating corporate actions

New York, New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerkon Solar International (OTC: ENKS) Issues an expanded public announcement validating corporate actions on behalf of shareholders and updating compliance status while disclosing new positive transactions

Today, the chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout States that the company presents this current update on the status of compliance and current information, as well as the status of the legal and administrative process the company is using to achieve compliance and revert back to its original Pink Current Information Status from the present status of Expert Market Caveat Emptor (CE) status for which the normal restrictions apply.

As stated earlier in previous press the company is working with all regulatory authorities (SEC/OTC/FINRA/DTC/others) in order to achieve the compliance status as mentioned above back to the original condition through the production of details – information – exhibits – and other data supportive of all elements mentioned in the previous suspension which expired this last July 7th 2021 at midnight and also we are providing voluntary additional information supportive of any concerns that were raised by what we found to be 2 or more fake news whistle blowers who may have contacted the SEC and made false alerts or raised concerns having a bad intention for the company, to manipulate its market – or, for other reasons which may include -  defendants in the companies federal action filed in Las Vegas – that includes former management/owners from  before, we took over the company and others , who absconded with company stock which was legally was paid for services never rendered pursuant to Federal Rules and Laws or Exemptions therefrom as the case may be.

“The company has informed the authorities about these fake news and bounty chasing whistle blowers and their identity one of which,  is a journalist, under criminal investigation and the other, a securities attorney in Florida, who’s business model, includes spinning articles and stories for cash, obtained as bounty fees, from authorities or, from gaining new clients, by stimulating them to feel they have been wronged, somehow and then divide fees with her and so forth,  this is somehow common nowadays and  both of these individuals will be the defendants, of a new federal action the company plans to file this next week, in order to compel them, to explain the origin of their false information and their motivation to the court  whereby, we will ask for remuneration for damages due to their misbehavior”

