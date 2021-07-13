checkAd

DKNG Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. (“DEAC”, “DraftKings" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dkng.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dkng or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DraftKings you have until August 31, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

DraftKings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DKNG Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. (“DEAC”, “DraftKings" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG) and certain of its directors on behalf of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21DKNG INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21DKNG INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – DKNG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21DKNG Investors With Substantial Losses: Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.21DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DraftKings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DraftKings, Inc. on Behalf of DraftKings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten