GSTS Expands OCIANA Port Optimization Consortium

OCIANA Consortium to lead Port Innovation, Efficiency and Environmental Protection

HALIFAX, NS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence and Maritime Analytics company announced today that the Ports of Halifax and New York & New Jersey as well as the Laurentian Pilotage Authority have joined the OCIANA Consortium, expanding the consortium to eight members. The consortium was established under the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) program. The objectives of SDTC are to support the development and demonstration of new environmental technologies that address climate change, clean air, clean water, and clean soil.

OCIANA is an artificial intelligence (AI) based system developed by GSTS that rapidly processes satellite data with other data sets harvested from ocean, weather, and port activity to provide dynamic decision-making information in near real-time. The capabilities include improved port and vessel efficiency, emission reduction, enhanced environmental protection and endangered marine species protection. OCIANA directly supports the objectives of Canada's Ocean Protection Plan and Climate Initiatives while extending the same benefits to the global maritime community.

OCIANA is a modular platform that is configured to the specific operational, geographic, and regulatory conditions of each port, providing unparalleled performance in accuracy and optimization. The system continuously trains over time enabling it to adjust to changes in conditions such as alterations in trade flow, environmental or climate events and resource availability.

Quotes:

GSTS

"The engagement with the new Consortium members will enable GSTS to demonstrate the flexibility of OCIANA to adjust and adapt to the operational and geographic conditions of any port in the world. GSTS is proud to be working with ports committed to innovation, efficiency and environmental sustainability as well as supporting global ocean protection and climate change initiatives."

Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS

SDTC

"Canadian climate tech entrepreneurs are developing innovative solutions we need to reach our 2050 net zero targets. GSTS' AI technology has the potential to significantly reduce global CO 2 emissions to help achieve the ambitious net zero targets. We are proud to invest in trailblazers like GSTS who are jumpstarting the green economy."