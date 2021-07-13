checkAd

DGAP-News Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.07.2021, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech

13.07.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech

Trintech Announces Robust Transaction Matching Feature in a Solution Built and Priced Specifically for Mid-Market Businesses

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced a new automated multi-way transaction matching feature in its Adra Suite to help mid-market organizations save time and reduce risk in the transaction matching process. With this new automated multi-way matching feature, customers can set up match scenarios and deploy intelligent rules to automatically review one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many matches.

"As companies continue to grow, expand and adapt, specifically companies in the eCommerce and restaurant industries, they begin to realize that a manual multi-way matching process cannot effectively scale to handle reconciling new sources and higher volumes of data," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "With our robust matching engine that is not typically found in a solution designed and priced for the mid-market, matching can happen daily, so transactions don't accumulate at month-end when you need time for higher-value tasks like analysis and reporting."

With Adra, matching transactions with bank statements, credit card statements, point of sale, merchant, 3rd party delivery services, and other external sources happen in a fraction of the time that manual spreadsheet or paper-based processes take, allowing F&A teams more time to spend on unmatched transaction exceptions - improving the accuracy and reliability of your close.

"The time savings isn't just during the close process, we also see it from a day-to-day perspective," said Shelly Traylor, Sr. Treasury Analyst at Torchy's Tacos. "We are no longer spending time manually matching accounts because we now let Adra do the matching automatically so we can spend our valuable time focused on the exceptions."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech 13.07.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG stockt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage auf
DGAP-News: NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE publishes preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first half of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5%
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für das erste ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Fanatec (Endor AG) kündigt Partnerschaft mit PlayStation Studios, Polyphony Digital an
DGAP-Adhoc: Allerthal-Werke AG: Halbjahresabschluss zum 30.06.2021/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...