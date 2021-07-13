checkAd

DNMR Final Deadline Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Danimer Scientific Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Danimer Scientific Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (NYSE: DNMR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities between October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dnmr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dnmr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Danimer you have until July 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Danimer Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DNMR Final Deadline Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Danimer Scientific Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021 Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Danimer Scientific Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (NYSE: DNMR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Danimer Scientific to Attend the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) and July 13 Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Danimer Scientific Receives U.S. Patent for Renewable, Biodegradable Marking Wax
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Danimer Scientific Provides Update on Redemption of Public Warrants
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Danimer Scientific Completes Debottlenecking of Kentucky Facility to Upscale Production of Biodegradable Materials
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Danimer Scientific, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Danimer Scientific to Attend the KeyBanc Plastics Recycling Spotlight: From Waste Management to Packaging
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21DANIMER INVESTORS: July 13, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten