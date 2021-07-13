Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards

Radio frequency (RF) regulatory testing, mandated by country-specific organizations, ensure that cellular devices do not exceed certain RF power levels, maintaining end-user safety. These organizations also set standards for transmission levels of non-cellular unlicensed wireless equipment such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios. DEKRA decided to expand the company’s use of Keysight’s test solutions to address rapidly growing global 5G and IoT regulatory compliance markets.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DEKRA , a global test organization, has selected Keysight’s 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services.

“With over 600 5G devices announced by vendors around the world, we are pleased to continue our support for DEKRA,” said Muthu Kumaran, senior director of Keysight’s wireless test business. “Keysight’s 5G RF device regulatory compliance test solutions enable DEKRA to deliver commercially successful 5G devices in nearly twenty different form factors, including wireless devices for the automotive sector.”

DEKRA selected Keysight’s RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset, RF Automation Toolset and Wireless IoT Regulatory Test Solution to address requirements mandated by regulatory bodies including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S., ETSI for Radio Equipment Directive (RED) CE marking in Europe and the Telecom Engineering Center (TELEC) in Japan. The majority of DEKRA’s compliance testing focuses on sub-7GHz (frequency range 1) spectrum, supported by nearly ninety percent of commercial 5G devices.

“DEKRA’s extended use of Keysight’s 5G and IoT device test solutions helps us cost-effectively offer a wide range of 5G device conformance validation and regulatory compliance services,” said Derek Feng, general manager at DEKRA Suzhou Lab Hub. “We benefit from the 5G, IoT and C-V2X test solutions provided by Keysight to certify products and systems that will improve safety in human interaction with technology, including vehicles.”

Keysight’s 5G device test solutions use common hardware and software platforms to deliver a comprehensive set of test cases in both FR1 and FR2 (mmWave) spectrum. DEKRA can address test requirements specific to 5G NR, in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode, as well as 4G LTE within a single solution. Test houses and IoT vendors also benefit from Keysight’s wider range of IoT solutions, which spans across connectivity, continuity, compliance, coexistence and cybersecurity.

