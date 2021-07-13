checkAd

Blackstone Hires Courtney della Cava as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Talent & Leadership for its Portfolio Companies 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that it has appointed Courtney della Cava as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Talent & Leadership for its Portfolio Operations Group, effective August 1. In this role, Ms. della Cava will be responsible for building and enhancing executive leadership teams and boards for Blackstone’s more than 200 portfolio companies. She joins the firm from Bain & Company, where she was a Partner in its Leadership and Talent Practice based in San Francisco.

Jennifer Morgan, Global Head of Portfolio Operations, said: “Making sure our portfolio companies have best-in-class talent is one of the most important ways we can help them accelerate growth and create value for our investors. Courtney is a widely recognized expert in her field who is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s most respected businesses and executives, and she is the perfect person to take on this critical role for Blackstone.”

“I’m thrilled to join Blackstone and collaborate with portfolio companies and investment teams on value-creating talent and leadership initiatives,” said Courtney della Cava. “Blackstone has invested in some of the most innovative and dynamic businesses around the world, and I look forward to working across the portfolio in accelerating human capital development and extending the firm’s impressive results track record.”

With more than 20 years of management consulting experience at Bain & Company, Ms. della Cava has advised corporate and private equity clients on CEO succession, CEO and board effectiveness and broader organizational talent strategies and solutions. She also built and led several of the firm’s global human capital teams and capabilities. She has also served as a Partner and Managing Director for Russell Reynolds Associates, a global executive search and talent assessment firm, and as European Marketing Director for M&M Mars. Earlier, she held product and marketing roles with Toyota/Lexus, and began her career at WPP/Hill and Knowlton. Ms. della Cava earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated magna cum laude from The University of California, Los Angeles, with a B.A. in Economics.

About Blackstone
 Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $649 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

