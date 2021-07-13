Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.07.2021, 17:01 | 25 | 0 |
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2021
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|224 069 369
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|267 811 957
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|267 693 353
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021
|Total number of shares
|224,069,369
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|267,811,957
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|267,693,353
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contact
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0