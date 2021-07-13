Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 06 2021

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 224 069 369 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 267 811 957 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 267 693 353

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

Total number of shares 224,069,369 Theoretical number of voting rights 267,811,957 Number of exercisable voting rights 267,693,353

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment