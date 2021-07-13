checkAd

MindPath Care Centers Hosts Open House in Charlotte to Introduce FDA-Cleared Deep TMS Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Engaging event for local mental health clinicians to learn more about BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) helmet, cleared to treat MDD and OCD, currently available in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry practice dedicated to providing mental and behavioral healthcare, announced today that it will host an open house on July 15. The event will feature an opportunity for local mental health providers in the Charlotte area to meet the MindPath Care Center staff and watch live demonstrations of BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) treatment offerings for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Eligibility for Deep TMS varies by patient and insurance details. For more information on patient eligibility, visit BrainsWay.com.

Details on the open house are as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 15
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Address: 6060 Piedmont Row Drive South, Suite 500, Charlotte, N.C. 28287

Those interested in attending should RSVP to outreach@mindpathcare.com by Wednesday morning. Attendance is limited.

“Deep TMS is a potent combination of state-of-the-art brain science and technology,” said Sandeep Vaishnavi, M.D., P.H.D., Medical Director of MindPath Care Centers’ Interventional Psychiatry and Clinical Research Institute. “By offering Deep TMS for treatment-resistant major depressive disorder and OCD, we’ve expanded our services to reach a wider range of patients in the area who may have lost hope without knowing of an alternative treatment.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device noninvasively administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact depression, OCD, and smoking addiction symptoms. The treatment offers a medication-free solution, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the 20-minute sessions. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, there is evidence that response rates are higher than traditional TMS. BrainsWay has treated over 100,000 patients with Deep TMS since the treatment received FDA clearance for depression in 2013, OCD since 2018, and most recently smoking addiction in 2020.

