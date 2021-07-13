Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space

New York, New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had recently issued a press release that announced that it was partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base, and that it was entering the Community Solar Marketplace, had that news picked up and re-published by an industry news source .

“Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US: GSFI) is quickly becoming one of the most interesting small-cap players in the solar space due to its unique and potentially disruptive model.

The company engages in the financing of solar greenhouses and solar farms through the use of rooftops of buildings, providing immediate tangible commercial value to the structures. The firm also provides access to solar and renewable energy to energy consumers through its community solar model.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US: GSFI) has been making waves recently, with its announcement that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, as well as its announcement that it is was moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods.

However, just this morning (July 12, 2021), the company widened its approach, announcing that it is partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base: those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company’s solar technology infrastructure.

CEO James DiPrima said: “The program is available to all New York utility customers – residential, business, nonprofit, and renters; Nothing on your home or office building; $0 upfront cost, $0 ongoing costs – ever; Instant 15% to 25% savings on your electric bill 25+ years of savings; Move to a location and the savings stay with you (as long as you move within the same utility zone); Optimally situated and fully maintained solar arrays for maximum power generation; and Internet and smart-phone monitoring to easily track performance and savings.”