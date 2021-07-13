Net Asset Value(s)
13 July 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 9 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 100.98 pence.
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 99.23 pence.
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
|
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
