Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.07.2021, 17:02 | 19 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 17:02 | 13 July 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”) NAV announcement As at close of business on 9 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows: NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 100.98 pence. NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 99.23 pence. END For further information, please contact: JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011 LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31



