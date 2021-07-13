CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business is offering three months of free access to a suite of business products on 3- and 5-year term contracts to help small businesses get back on their feet as communities reopen from pandemic lockdown restrictions.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities. They are a major economic driver, a significant employer and give back in ways that help our towns and cities thrive. Business owners across the country have demonstrated resiliency and ingenuity in updating their operations to meet the needs of their customers and navigate the challenges of the pandemic – a shift that in many cases was driven by the adoption of connected technology,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications.

“The pandemic reinforced how valuable it was for small businesses to integrate connected technology solutions and develop a digital approach to serving their customers. As our communities reopen, it has never been more critical for small businesses to have access to the technology they need to help digitize their operations and build brand loyalty and engagement with their customers while ensuring their vital systems are protected, safe and secure from disruption,” Ms. Emberly said.

One business’ story: Calgary’s Willow Park Wines & Spirits

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had an immediate impact on our operations and, like many small businesses across Canada, forced us to quickly rethink, reevaluate and augment our operations,” says Peggy Perry, President at Calgary’s Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

“As lockdowns took effect, we transitioned from fulfilling five deliveries a day to over 200 a day in only a two-week period. It’s through our partnership with Shaw Business that we were able to manage this seismic shift so quickly. Our adoption of Shaw Business products and services – including faster Shaw Internet coupled with SmartWiFi, SmartTarget and SmartSecurity, helped us manage more online customer orders, hold more virtual events, and keep our online operations running safely and smoothly,” Ms. Perry said.