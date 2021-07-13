Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm balance of plant in Šilalė)

checkAd

On 13 July 2021 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Šilalės vėjas, part of Eesti Energia group, entered into a contract to perform the wind farm balance of plant construction works in Šilalė district in Lithuania.
  
The contract value is more than EUR 15 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
  
UAB Merko statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
  
Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.
  
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.





