Elis Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Elis and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:

  • 118,604 Elis shares
  • € 1,512,748

In the 1st half of 2021, the following resources were traded:

By Kepler Cheuvreux (from January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021):

  • On buy side: 146,850 shares for € 1 967 920 (763 executions)
  • On sell side: 163,600 shares for € 2 233 649 (857 executions)

By Exane BNP Paribas (from March 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2021):

  • On buy side: 568,960 shares for € 8,543,137 (1,877 executions)
  • On sell side: 633,378 shares for € 9 529 618 (2,265 executions)

In total:

  • On buy side: 715,810 shares for € 10,511,057 (2,640 executions)
  • On sell side: 796,978 shares for € 11,763,267 (3,122 executions)

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2020 on the liquidity account:

  • 201,772 Elis shares
  • € 231,609

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

