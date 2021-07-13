checkAd

Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC Partners To Support Growth And Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021   

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Global digital services and business transformation agency, Valtech receives significant funding from BC Partners, valuing the company at $1.4 billion
  • New investment will accelerate Valtech's global growth ambitions, as it continues to support its clients' business transformations
  • Former reference shareholder Verlinvest and the new Valtech management team, Olivier Padiou (CEO) and Tomas Nores (COO) will reinvest in the company

Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to receive a new investment by funds advised by BC Partners ("BC Partners"). Former reference shareholder investment group Verlinvest and new Valtech management will also reinvest into the company. The transaction values Valtech at $1.4 billion and is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

Valtech designs, builds and delivers transformative digital solutions for the world's leading brands. Recognizing that industries and sectors globally are facing significant economic shifts, Valtech helps its clients innovate digitally at pace to address this, meet changing customer needs and ultimately position their companies to gain sustainable competitive advantage. It also helps its clients shape new customer experiences, develop next generation-connected services to better engage with consumers, build "commerce everywhere" capabilities as a marketing strategy and provides data-driven services that aid better the understanding of customer needs. Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner to many of the world's best-known brands including ADM, Audi, Bayer, Goodyear, Dolby, Estée Lauder, Linde, L'Oréal, LVMH, MARS, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, P&G, Samsung, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Toyota, Universal Studios and Volkswagen.

Valtech employs more than 4,000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and software engineers spanning five continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries. Valtech is growing rapidly, will deliver 30% revenue growth in 2021 and has sustaining strong annual revenue growth of 17% CAGR for the last ten years.

This new partnership will diversify and strengthen Valtech's shareholder base and enable the company to capitalize on the significant market opportunity for digital services and business transformation. The strategic investment from BC Partners will help drive further global expansion and greater investment in new technology, as Valtech broadens its client offering and enters new markets organically and through targeted M&A.

