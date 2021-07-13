checkAd

SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 02.07.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 17:15  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office

cedex | France

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully

 

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights :

 

30 June 2021

02 July 2021

Shares in Euronext

55 337 770

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

81 213 055

81 635 357

Effective voting rights

81 010 428

81 432 730

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770  TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 - www.groupeseb.com

SEB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 02.07.2021 Regulatory News: Issuer Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office cedex | France 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully   Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000121709 Numbers of shares and voting rights :   30 June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.06.2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Biannual Report on SEB S.A.’s Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF – June 30th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Groupe SEB: Convening of an Ordinary General Meeting on August 06, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Groupe SEB: Information on the Liquidity Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Groupe SEB Launches Its “Reinsurance Captive” in France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten