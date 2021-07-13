Fifth Third Bank Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named one of the best places to work for people with disabilities as part of the 2021 Disability Equality Index , the nation’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Bank earned a 100% on the list. The index is a joint initiative between leading disability organizations, the American Association for People with Disabilities, Disability:IN and businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their company.

Stephanie Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Fifth Third, we see inclusion and diversity as a strategic imperative, and are committed to creating and nurturing a business environment that values and celebrates all employees and customers,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “We are honored that our efforts to attract, retain and grow talented individuals with disabilities are recognized with this 100% score on the Disability Equality Index.”

“We are committed to working toward being a company where equal access and opportunity to thrive is available to all,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer. “We focused on making significant changes at the Bank to increase our score from 90% on last year’s DEI, and it is an honor to have earned a 100% this year. We value our employees with disabilities, and we continue to actively create an inclusive environment for every employee.”

The 2021 DEI measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices pertaining to benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement and accommodations; community engagement; supplier diversity and the non-weighted category of non-US operations. As a result of the global pandemic, the DEI was modernized by adding non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options.