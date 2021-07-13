ZOE Study Reveals Eating a Plant Rich Diet Reduces Risk of Developing COVID-19 and Going to the Hospital
Researchers at health science company ZOE (https://joinzoe.com/) , Harvard
Medical School, and King's College London found that people who eat a high
quality, gut-friendly diet* are less likely to develop COVID-19 or become
severely ill. Alternatively, they discovered that those eating poorer quality
diets are more at risk, especially if they live in a more socioeconomically
deprived area.
The findings are published in medRxiv online as a preprint.
Key points from the study:
- Researchers analyzed data from nearly 600,000 ZOE COVID Study
(https://covid.joinzoe.com/us-2) app contributors who completed a survey about
the food they ate during Feb 2020 (pre-pandemic), making it the largest study
in this space.
- People with the highest quality diet were around 10% less likely to develop
COVID-19 than those with the lowest quality diet, and 40% less likely to
become severely ill.
- This is the first longitudinal study of diet and COVID-19 and the first to
show that a healthy diet cuts the chances of developing the disease in the
first place.
- The scale of the study meant researchers were able to adjust for multiple
confounding factors, which can be a challenge for studies of smaller sizes.
- The effect of diet on COVID-19 is independent of other known risk factors,
including age, weight, race, ethnicity and underlying health conditions, but
was amplified by social inequality.
Measuring diet quality
While it is already known that diet-related health conditions like diabetes,
heart disease and obesity increase the chances of becoming seriously ill with
COVID-19, it is not yet clear how the foods people eat affect their risk of
catching the virus independently of these factors.
To learn more about the interplay between food and health, the team analyzed
data from 592,571 UK and US contributors who completed a survey about their
eating habits within the ZOE COVID Study app. Based on analysis of symptoms or
PCR test results reported in the app, 31,815 contributors (19%) ultimately
caught COVID-19.
Rather than looking at specific foods or nutrients, the survey was designed to
look at broader dietary patterns which are reflective of how we actually eat.
The survey produced a 'diet quality score' that reflected the overall merit of
each person's diet. Diets with high quality scores were found to contain
plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts, as well as
oily fish, healthier fats like olive oil, less processed foods and refined
carbohydrates.
High quality diet scores were also linked with a 'healthier' and a more diverse
gut microbiome, which was also associated with a wide range of favorable health
