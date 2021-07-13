ZOE Study Reveals Eating a Plant Rich Diet Reduces Risk of Developing COVID-19 and Going to the Hospital

BOSTON, MA (ots) - --News Direct--



Researchers at health science company ZOE (https://joinzoe.com/) , Harvard

Medical School, and King's College London found that people who eat a high

quality, gut-friendly diet* are less likely to develop COVID-19 or become

severely ill. Alternatively, they discovered that those eating poorer quality

diets are more at risk, especially if they live in a more socioeconomically

deprived area.



The findings are published in medRxiv online as a preprint.





Key points from the study:- Researchers analyzed data from nearly 600,000 ZOE COVID Study(https://covid.joinzoe.com/us-2) app contributors who completed a survey aboutthe food they ate during Feb 2020 (pre-pandemic), making it the largest studyin this space.- People with the highest quality diet were around 10% less likely to developCOVID-19 than those with the lowest quality diet, and 40% less likely tobecome severely ill.- This is the first longitudinal study of diet and COVID-19 and the first toshow that a healthy diet cuts the chances of developing the disease in thefirst place.- The scale of the study meant researchers were able to adjust for multipleconfounding factors, which can be a challenge for studies of smaller sizes.- The effect of diet on COVID-19 is independent of other known risk factors,including age, weight, race, ethnicity and underlying health conditions, butwas amplified by social inequality.Measuring diet qualityWhile it is already known that diet-related health conditions like diabetes,heart disease and obesity increase the chances of becoming seriously ill withCOVID-19, it is not yet clear how the foods people eat affect their risk ofcatching the virus independently of these factors.To learn more about the interplay between food and health, the team analyzeddata from 592,571 UK and US contributors who completed a survey about theireating habits within the ZOE COVID Study app. Based on analysis of symptoms orPCR test results reported in the app, 31,815 contributors (19%) ultimatelycaught COVID-19.Rather than looking at specific foods or nutrients, the survey was designed tolook at broader dietary patterns which are reflective of how we actually eat.The survey produced a 'diet quality score' that reflected the overall merit ofeach person's diet. Diets with high quality scores were found to containplant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts, as well asoily fish, healthier fats like olive oil, less processed foods and refinedcarbohydrates.High quality diet scores were also linked with a 'healthier' and a more diversegut microbiome, which was also associated with a wide range of favorable health