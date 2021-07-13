Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More Sustainable World

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, today announces two new initiatives as part of its commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of its operations and helping customers attain their sustainability goals.

"Building on more than a century of industry leadership and innovation, we are committed to creating a new future for Rain Carbon that empowers our company to meet rapidly emerging customer needs and accelerates the transformation of our industry in a world committed to cleaner, greener, lighter and faster products and manufacturing processes," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney.

The company's commitment includes two new sustainability-related initiatives. The first is a detailed carbon-footprint analysis of the company's Vizag calciner in India. A technical paper published in late 2020 highlighted the magnitude of carbon dioxide emissions reductions achievable with energy co-generation – approximately 45%. The paper also presented data on the performance of Vizag's world-class sulfur dioxide scrubbing system, which has virtually eliminated the facility's SO 2 emissions and produces a sustainable byproduct used by the local brick-making industry.

The second initiative is an outgrowth of a keynote session at this year's annual TMS conference – "Sustainability in the Aluminum Supply Chain" – that was spearheaded by Rain Carbon. The company is now working on a detailed carbon-footprint analysis with one of its aluminum smelting customers and two raw materials suppliers to better quantify cradle-to-gate emissions in producing low-carbon aluminum, with a goal of publishing results by the end of 2021.

"We live in a society where sustainability is quickly becoming a license for companies to do business, with growing demands for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, decreased energy consumption, 'doing what's right' when it comes to corporate social responsibility and much more," Sweeney said. "At Rain Carbon, we know that nothing will have a greater impact on the success of our business than our sustainability efforts and ability to meet the related needs of our customers."