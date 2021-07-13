- An increase in the demand for biopharmaceuticals and generic injectable drugs will prove to be good growth generators for the pharmaceutical water market

ALBANY, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is one of the crucial components across the pharmaceutical industry. Different grades of water are used expansively in every function of the pharmaceutical sector. The industry is heavily reliant on different degrees of purified water. The objectives of such functions cannot be achieved by using normal water. Thus, the market forecast for pharmaceutical water between 2020 and 2030 looks fruitful.

Pharmaceutical water is a type of purified water used for various purposes in the pharmaceutical sector. The overwhelming use of pharmaceutical water in medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, and research laboratories will invite profitable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030. A rise in infectious diseases among a large number of countries will further bring expansive growth prospects for the pharmaceutical water market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a thorough market analysis on pharmaceutical water. According to the key trends across the market, the TMR experts predict the pharmaceutical water market to expand at a CAGR of ~10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030. In terms of revenue, the global pharmaceutical water market was at US$ 24.3 bn in 2019 and is extrapolated to surpass US$ 71.9 bn by 2030, the end year of the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical water is being used across the biotechnology sector on a massive scale. The rising use of this water type across specialty enzymes, white biotechnology applications, and diagnostics will invite promising growth for the pharmaceutical water market. In addition, new product developments, distribution, and collaborations will prove to be game-changers for the pharmaceutical water market. The market insights on pharmaceutical water also emphasize the role of mergers and acquisitions in building the growth trajectory.