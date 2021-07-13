Viracon , the nation’s leading single-source architectural glass fabricator, is introducing Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio, a breakthrough self-tinting smart glass solution that incorporates Halio, Inc. ’s proprietary electrochromic technology into Viracon's industry leading insulated glass units. Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio sets a completely new performance bar for electrochromic glass, optimizing occupant comfort through autonomously adjusting tint levels such that energy consumption is reduced while natural light is maximized.

Viracon Introduces Smart Glass Powered by Halio (Photo: Business Wire)

Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio represents a long awaited evolution in smart glass offerings. Halio technology enables a crystal clear view of the world when untinted, and a cool neutral gray when tinted. Proprietary, cloud-based control combined with IoT sensors, the most advanced rooftop skycam and a large internet pipe enable rapid, incremental response to changing conditions outside, inside or even via automated demand response from the utility company. Halio maximizes healthy, natural light while restricting excessive heat and glare at the building’s facade.

“As the technological leader in electrochromic glass, with years of development underlying these breakthroughs, Halio is committed to producing the most advanced solution that excels in both form and function, delivering the world’s most beautiful smart glass,” said Halio CEO Bruce Sohn. “With Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio, we are arming architects and developers to meet the challenges of climate change without compromising beauty or window-to-wall ratios.”

Building managers can harmonize lighting, HVAC and the building façade systems, reducing the need for exterior shades and interior blinds. Buildings glazed with Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio have the intelligence and sophistication to operate autonomously and to be future proofed against tighter codes.

Environmentally Sound; Healthier Buildings

Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio sets a new standard for electrochromic glass and ushers in the future of environmentally sound architecture.

“Our customers have anticipated a product that allows building owners more control of their building’s interior environment while delivering unparalleled exterior tint uniformity to meet the new realities of climate change and energy codes,” said Garret Henson, Viracon’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, “Viracon PLUS Smart Glass powered by Halio is the first product to meet Viracon’s standards and marks a turning point for smart glass in the industry. We are redefining tinting glass technology.”