Vélizy-Villacoublay , France – July 13 , 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

74,424 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and

€17,702,359.64 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;

€10,000,000 in cash.



Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 4, 2021 to June 30, 2021 the following transactions have been carried out:

4,000 purchases, and

4,058 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

289,516 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €53,002,759.8 purchases;

277,180 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €51,492,407.1 sales.

Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 4,000 289,516 53,002,760 4,058 277,180 51,492,407 04/01/2021 0 0 0 47 4,000 672,100 05/01/2021 54 5,000 836,150 0 0 0 06/01/2021 180 9,000 1,484,320 0 0 0 07/01/2021 12 1,000 163,000 0 0 0 08/01/2021 0 0 0 95 7,000 1,161,950 11/01/2021 51 3,023 503,584 39 3,000 502,800 12/01/2021 94 7,000 1,153,400 0 0 0 13/01/2021 62 3,000 488,250 0 0 0 14/01/2021 8 1,000 163,500 11 400 65,960 15/01/2021 69 4,000 651,827 0 0 0 18/01/2021 80 5,000 803,300 0 0 0 19/01/2021 4 1,000 160,000 37 2,000 321,089 20/01/2021 0 0 0 69 4,000 649,700 21/01/2021 0 0 0 37 3,000 491,600 22/01/2021 82 5,000 814,300 58 5,000 821,800 25/01/2021 0 0 0 53 4,000 667,994 26/01/2021 13 904 151,284 45 4,000 679,000 27/01/2021 84 4,000 672,558 11 2,000 338,141 28/01/2021 96 7,000 1,166,200 45 1,000 167,750 29/01/2021 29 2,000 328,000 0 0 0 01/02/2021 0 0 0 76 6,000 1,003,111 02/02/2021 0 0 0 67 6,000 1,019,200 03/02/2021 76 4,000 679,100 0 0 0 04/02/2021 0 0 0 97 6,000 1,058,256 05/02/2021 70 3,000 551,075 39 3,000 557,100 08/02/2021 0 0 0 78 4,000 741,600 09/02/2021 69 6,000 1,119,500 32 3,600 682,900 10/02/2021 61 4,000 754,237 68 4,000 758,800 11/02/2021 22 2,000 377,000 46 2,000 380,029 12/02/2021 25 2,000 378,000 56 4,000 758,936 15/02/2021 78 7,000 1,320,850 0 0 0 16/02/2021 0 0 0 30 3,000 567,950 17/02/2021 76 7,000 1,310,300 0 0 0 18/02/2021 52 4,000 745,900 37 6,000 1,126,000 19/02/2021 0 0 0 52 6,000 1,132,400 22/02/2021 91 9,000 1,655,450 0 0 0 23/02/2021 104 9,000 1,589,134 9 1,000 176,750 24/02/2021 69 4,000 699,350 19 2,000 352,400 25/02/2021 36 4,500 781,050 15 1,000 175,900 01/04/2021 0 0 0 174 10,000 1,860,221 06/04/2021 35 2,272 424,523 12 2,000 380,000 07/04/2021 74 6,500 1,211,225 52 2,000 373,950 08/04/2021 0 0 0 148 8,000 1,506,892 09/04/2021 20 1,500 283,000 22 1,500 285,150 12/04/2021 87 8,500 1,610,500 0 0 0 13/04/2021 53 3,000 563,850 246 13,500 2,564,154 14/04/2021 91 5,000 954,089 55 3,000 575,000 15/04/2021 32 2,400 459,050 36 3,000 577,975 16/04/2021 7 600 114,450 22 1,062 204,085 19/04/2021 1 1,000 192,000 3 1,118 215,733 20/04/2021 97 6,000 1,143,300 0 0 0 21/04/2021 21 2,000 380,400 110 7,000 1,342,350 22/04/2021 0 0 0 86 6,000 1,170,000 23/04/2021 22 1,000 194,700 6 2,000 391,850 26/04/2021 64 4,000 778,850 0 0 0 27/04/2021 51 4,000 777,550 32 2,000 390,800 28/04/2021 87 5,000 974,766 23 2,000 393,000 29/04/2021 39 1,594 310,989 42 3,000 592,250 30/04/2021 106 9,000 1,744,150 11 1,000 196,150 03/05/2021 13 1,000 192,800 23 2,000 388,600 04/05/2021 104 9,000 1,709,900 0 0 0 05/05/2021 0 0 0 133 5,000 944,000 06/05/2021 98 7,000 1,311,900 0 0 0 07/05/2021 0 0 0 86 5,000 940,750 10/05/2021 83 6,000 1,118,500 0 0 0 11/05/2021 70 6,000 1,095,500 20 4,000 735,600 12/05/2021 41 5,000 912,100 0 0 0 13/05/2021 38 2,000 362,000 151 10,000 1,832,100 14/05/2021 61 4,000 732,325 77 6,000 1,108,000 17/05/2021 13 2,500 460,175 10 1,500 278,850 18/05/2021 39 6,000 1,096,070 90 4,000 735,400 19/05/2021 158 7,000 1,270,650 0 0 0 21/05/2021 0 0 0 86 8,000 1,498,431 24/05/2021 0 0 0 34 4,000 752,069 25/05/2021 0 0 0 42 2,000 379,900 26/05/2021 13 700 132,782 45 3,000 571,900 27/05/2021 97 7,000 1,316,245 11 1,000 190,250 28/05/2021 30 1,523 282,821 110 7,500 1,414,080 31/05/2021 31 2,000 377,300 18 1,500 284,750 01/06/2021 44 5,000 938,750 24 3,000 568,650 02/06/2021 45 3,000 560,150 0 0 0 03/06/2021 65 5,500 1,015,600 16 1,500 277,500 04/06/2021 0 0 0 29 2,000 370,600 15/06/2021 0 0 0 165 4,000 780,951 16/06/2021 0 0 0 52 4,000 779,300 17/06/2021 98 6,500 1,256,600 115 6,500 1,271,225 18/06/2021 0 0 0 136 6,000 1,184,789 21/06/2021 9 1,500 295,275 26 1,500 296,175 22/06/2021 38 2,000 395,750 60 5,500 1,097,550 23/06/2021 25 1,500 300,000 8 500 100,650 24/06/2021 0 0 0 45 7,000 1,420,900 25/06/2021 31 2,000 409,750 0 0 0 28/06/2021 5 1,000 204,200 71 4,000 825,460 29/06/2021 75 5,000 1,024,900 0 0 0 30/06/2021 42 3,000 612,706 27 2,000 413,200

