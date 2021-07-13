checkAd

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 13, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:

  • 74,424 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and
  • €17,702,359.64 in cash.

It is reminded that:

  1. at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;
    • €10,000,000 in cash.

  2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • €17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 4, 2021 to June 30, 2021 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 4,000 purchases, and
  • 4,058 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 289,516 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €53,002,759.8 purchases;
  • 277,180 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €51,492,407.1 sales.

Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:

PURCHASES SALES
Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR
Total 4,000 289,516 53,002,760 4,058 277,180 51,492,407
04/01/2021 0 0 0 47 4,000 672,100
05/01/2021 54 5,000 836,150 0 0 0
06/01/2021 180 9,000 1,484,320 0 0 0
07/01/2021 12 1,000 163,000 0 0 0
08/01/2021 0 0 0 95 7,000 1,161,950
11/01/2021 51 3,023 503,584 39 3,000 502,800
12/01/2021 94 7,000 1,153,400 0 0 0
13/01/2021 62 3,000 488,250 0 0 0
14/01/2021 8 1,000 163,500 11 400 65,960
15/01/2021 69 4,000 651,827 0 0 0
18/01/2021 80 5,000 803,300 0 0 0
19/01/2021 4 1,000 160,000 37 2,000 321,089
20/01/2021 0 0 0 69 4,000 649,700
21/01/2021 0 0 0 37 3,000 491,600
22/01/2021 82 5,000 814,300 58 5,000 821,800
25/01/2021 0 0 0 53 4,000 667,994
26/01/2021 13 904 151,284 45 4,000 679,000
27/01/2021 84 4,000 672,558 11 2,000 338,141
28/01/2021 96 7,000 1,166,200 45 1,000 167,750
29/01/2021 29 2,000 328,000 0 0 0
01/02/2021 0 0 0 76 6,000 1,003,111
02/02/2021 0 0 0 67 6,000 1,019,200
03/02/2021 76 4,000 679,100 0 0 0
04/02/2021 0 0 0 97 6,000 1,058,256
05/02/2021 70 3,000 551,075 39 3,000 557,100
08/02/2021 0 0 0 78 4,000 741,600
09/02/2021 69 6,000 1,119,500 32 3,600 682,900
10/02/2021 61 4,000 754,237 68 4,000 758,800
11/02/2021 22 2,000 377,000 46 2,000 380,029
12/02/2021 25 2,000 378,000 56 4,000 758,936
15/02/2021 78 7,000 1,320,850 0 0 0
16/02/2021 0 0 0 30 3,000 567,950
17/02/2021 76 7,000 1,310,300 0 0 0
18/02/2021 52 4,000 745,900 37 6,000 1,126,000
19/02/2021 0 0 0 52 6,000 1,132,400
22/02/2021 91 9,000 1,655,450 0 0 0
23/02/2021 104 9,000 1,589,134 9 1,000 176,750
24/02/2021 69 4,000 699,350 19 2,000 352,400
25/02/2021 36 4,500 781,050 15 1,000 175,900
01/04/2021 0 0 0 174 10,000 1,860,221
06/04/2021 35 2,272 424,523 12 2,000 380,000
07/04/2021 74 6,500 1,211,225 52 2,000 373,950
08/04/2021 0 0 0 148 8,000 1,506,892
09/04/2021 20 1,500 283,000 22 1,500 285,150
12/04/2021 87 8,500 1,610,500 0 0 0
13/04/2021 53 3,000 563,850 246 13,500 2,564,154
14/04/2021 91 5,000 954,089 55 3,000 575,000
15/04/2021 32 2,400 459,050 36 3,000 577,975
16/04/2021 7 600 114,450 22 1,062 204,085
19/04/2021 1 1,000 192,000 3 1,118 215,733
20/04/2021 97 6,000 1,143,300 0 0 0
21/04/2021 21 2,000 380,400 110 7,000 1,342,350
22/04/2021 0 0 0 86 6,000 1,170,000
23/04/2021 22 1,000 194,700 6 2,000 391,850
26/04/2021 64 4,000 778,850 0 0 0
27/04/2021 51 4,000 777,550 32 2,000 390,800
28/04/2021 87 5,000 974,766 23 2,000 393,000
29/04/2021 39 1,594 310,989 42 3,000 592,250
30/04/2021 106 9,000 1,744,150 11 1,000 196,150
03/05/2021 13 1,000 192,800 23 2,000 388,600
04/05/2021 104 9,000 1,709,900 0 0 0
05/05/2021 0 0 0 133 5,000 944,000
06/05/2021 98 7,000 1,311,900 0 0 0
07/05/2021 0 0 0 86 5,000 940,750
10/05/2021 83 6,000 1,118,500 0 0 0
11/05/2021 70 6,000 1,095,500 20 4,000 735,600
12/05/2021 41 5,000 912,100 0 0 0
13/05/2021 38 2,000 362,000 151 10,000 1,832,100
14/05/2021 61 4,000 732,325 77 6,000 1,108,000
17/05/2021 13 2,500 460,175 10 1,500 278,850
18/05/2021 39 6,000 1,096,070 90 4,000 735,400
19/05/2021 158 7,000 1,270,650 0 0 0
21/05/2021 0 0 0 86 8,000 1,498,431
24/05/2021 0 0 0 34 4,000 752,069
25/05/2021 0 0 0 42 2,000 379,900
26/05/2021 13 700 132,782 45 3,000 571,900
27/05/2021 97 7,000 1,316,245 11 1,000 190,250
28/05/2021 30 1,523 282,821 110 7,500 1,414,080
31/05/2021 31 2,000 377,300 18 1,500 284,750
01/06/2021 44 5,000 938,750 24 3,000 568,650
02/06/2021 45 3,000 560,150 0 0 0
03/06/2021 65 5,500 1,015,600 16 1,500 277,500
04/06/2021 0 0 0 29 2,000 370,600
15/06/2021 0 0 0 165 4,000 780,951
16/06/2021 0 0 0 52 4,000 779,300
17/06/2021 98 6,500 1,256,600 115 6,500 1,271,225
18/06/2021 0 0 0 136 6,000 1,184,789
21/06/2021 9 1,500 295,275 26 1,500 296,175
22/06/2021 38 2,000 395,750 60 5,500 1,097,550
23/06/2021 25 1,500 300,000 8 500 100,650
24/06/2021 0 0 0 45 7,000 1,420,900
25/06/2021 31 2,000 409,750 0 0 0
28/06/2021 5 1,000 204,200 71 4,000 825,460
29/06/2021 75 5,000 1,024,900 0 0 0
30/06/2021 42 3,000 612,706 27 2,000 413,200

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

2021 Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relation 
François-José BORDONADO        
Béatrix MARTINEZ                

+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

 

Attachment





