checkAd

Tradeweb Appoints Dan Cleaves to Lead Dealerweb CLOB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 17:39  |  31   |   |   

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Dan Cleaves as a Managing Director in its Dealerweb wholesale unit.

Based in New York, Mr. Cleaves will lead the strategy and development of the Dealerweb Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) recently acquired from Nasdaq. Mr. Cleaves will draw on his extensive experience running electronic markets for the most liquid Treasury instruments, interfacing with clients, technologists and regulators to ensure the successful integration and growth of Dealerweb CLOB. He will report to Chris Amen, Managing Director and Head of On-the-Run Treasury Trading at Dealerweb.

Mr. Amen commented: “In recent years we’ve built a leading marketplace for streaming Treasuries liquidity, enabling clients to glean the benefits of bilateral relationships in an efficient, electronic format. Dealerweb CLOB will allow us to offer even greater optionality and flexibility to new and existing clients. Dan’s extensive experience will be vital to our customers, and burgeoning team, as we realize more of our strategy to be the central destination for price discovery, risk transfer and hedging for wholesale market participants.”

Prior to joining Dealerweb, Mr. Cleaves was CEO of BrokerTec Americas with oversight of all global fixed income products. With ICAP and the NEX Group, he also served as Global Head of Product for EBS and BrokerTec and well as Head of U.S. Sales for BrokerTec. Mr. Cleaves started his career at Liberty Brokerage and spent 13 years managing accounts and executing trades for sell side firms.

Mr. Cleaves commented: “The addition of Dealerweb CLOB makes for an outsized opportunity to expand further the execution choices available to U.S. Treasury market participants. I’m excited to get to work.”

Tradeweb was established in 1997 as a destination for institutional U.S. Treasuries trading, and in June 2021 reported average daily volume of $119.4 billion in U.S. Treasury volume across institutional, wholesale and retail markets.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $920 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Tradeweb Markets Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tradeweb Appoints Dan Cleaves to Lead Dealerweb CLOB Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Dan Cleaves as a Managing Director in its Dealerweb wholesale unit. Based in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Performance Food Group Company Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $1.0 billion of 4.250% ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:17 UhrTradeweb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Tradeweb Announces First Fully Electronic SOFR Swap Spread Trade
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Tradeweb Reports Volume of $23.1 Trillion in June and $62.0 Trillion in Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Balbir Bakhshi Appointed to Tradeweb Markets Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Tradeweb Completes Acquisition of Nasdaq’s U.S. Fixed Income Electronic Trading Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Tradeweb Announces Expected Closing Date for Acquisition of Nasdaq Fixed Income
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten