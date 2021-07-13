Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 Property

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in eight (8) claims (30 Units) in Blackewell, …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in eight (8) claims (30 Units) in Blackewell, Laurie, Dawson Road Lots and Goldie Townships in Thunder Bay, Ontario and contiguous to the Delta-1 property. The Parties have agreed that Delta make a one-time $6,000 payment and the issue 200,000 common shares of Delta to the Vendor for a 100% interest in the claims free and clear of encumbrances. The Vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Property. Delta retains the right to buy back 0.5% of the NSR at any time for $400,000 and retains a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty.