Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 Property
KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in eight (8) claims (30 Units) in Blackewell, Laurie, Dawson Road Lots and Goldie Townships in Thunder Bay, Ontario and contiguous to the Delta-1 property.
The Parties have agreed that Delta make a one-time $6,000 payment and the issue 200,000 common shares of Delta to the Vendor for a 100% interest in the claims free and clear of encumbrances. The Vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Property. Delta retains the right to buy back 0.5% of the NSR at any time for $400,000 and retains a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty.
There is a 4 month hold as prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange on the shares issued in consideration of the claims. No commissions were paid in connection to this transaction.
Delta-1 Gold project in Thunder Bay, Ontario:
- Delta is awaiting assay results from its April 2021 drill campaign which consisted of eight drill holes for a total of 1,376 metres. All samples were shipped to the geochemical lab at the end of May and results are anticipated no later than mid-July.
- An exploration program consisting of mechanical trenching, detailed geological mapping and sampling is planned in late-August and September.
- Additional drilling is planned for the fall and winter (2021-22).
Qualified Person
Andre Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. and President of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.
About Delta Resources Limited
Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.
- DELTA-1, 45 km2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.
- DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.
Delta has 36M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, expects to receive $1 M in scaled payments, starting August 1st, 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in Southeastern Quebec.
