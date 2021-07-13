checkAd

Fribourg, 13 July 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Authorized capital increase in execution of the acquisition of Klinik Pyramide am See AG

Following the signing of the agreement for the acquisition of the remaining share capital of Klinik Pyramide am See AG on 18 May 2021, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today executed an authorized share capital increase. The share capital has been increased by CHF 1'029'946 through the issuance of 1'029'946 new shares at a price of CHF 13.18 per share, against the contribution in kind of 55'634 registered shares of Klinik Pyramide am See AG. The new shares are expected to be listed by the end of July 2021.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


Wertpapier


