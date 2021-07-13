checkAd

ALSO Holding AG: Strengthening the organisation: ALSO accelerates growth of the Solutions division

ALSO Holding AG: Strengthening the organisation: ALSO accelerates growth of the Solutions division

13.07.2021 / 17:45

Emmen, Switzerland, 13. July 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Strengthening the organisation:
ALSO accelerates growth of the Solutions division

 

The Working Place, the Gaming Place, IT infrastructure at home and IT infrastructure at companies - each of these four fields offers enormous growth opportunities for the IT industry. Last year's successful increase in turnover in the Solutions sector impressively demonstrates the potential of these areas. In order to consistently exploit the existing opportunities and to further accelerate growth, the know-how available in the company in the various product categories will be focused on these four topics.
 

For SMBs in particular, ALSO is a valuable partner, providing flexible, tailor-made, and needs-based support from concept to planning of IT architectures, proof of concept, presentation and implementation, including comprehensive project management. One focal point is the development of solutions for verticals, as already successfully developed in the area of education and tackled for other fields. New IoT products are also being continuously developed and marketed. Across all applications and solutions, the attention is on resource-saving products and concepts as well as GDPR-compliant processes that protect the privacy rights of all customers and ensure the highest possible level of security.
 

Simone Blome-Schwitzki, Senior Vice President Solutions of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Thanks to the comprehensive ALSO ecosystem, we not only have an excellent overview of the market, but also the expert knowledge and the necessary scaling options to further increase results in this profitable business segment with a powerful sales organisation."
 

Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
Phone: +49 151 61266047
E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

 

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.


End of Media Release

1218356  13.07.2021 

