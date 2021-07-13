checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Kudelski Security Hires Seasoned Cybersecurity Experts to Bolster Threat Intel and OT Security Capabilities

Kudelski Security Hires Seasoned Cybersecurity Experts to Bolster Threat Intel and OT Security Capabilities

Roger Hill joins to lead OT security standards team,
Steven Bay to lead company's threat intelligence services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, July 13, 2021 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced two strategic hires to deepen the company's bench of cybersecurity experts, hiring Roger Hill as Senior Director, Product Security and Steven Bay as Director, U.S. Security Operations Center (SOC) services. The two are globally recognized subject matter experts in operational technology (OT) and insider threats, respectively, and will boost Kudelski Security's ability to keep its customers ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.

'We're excited to add two visionary technologists to our global team, bringing their deep expertise that spans multiple industries and disciplines,' said Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard. 'Roger Hill has two decades of experience in the industrial control systems space working with giants in the industry. Steven Bay has well documented public and private sector experience, providing cyber threat intelligence, incident response, and network security capabilities. Together, they will be a great asset in our ability to help clients address the increasing security challenges of today.'

As Kudelski Security's senior director of product security, Roger Hill is responsible for building a program that offers a security standards framework supporting the full product development lifecycles for clients that build and sell products. Hill brings more than 25 years of experience, including 20 in the industrial control systems (ICS) space, where he specialized in technology management, M&A strategy, and offensive security across key manufacturing segments.

