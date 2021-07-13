checkAd

Half Year Median Technologies Liquidity Contract Statement Contracted With TP ICAP (Europe)

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

  • 17,352 shares
  • €245,154.23 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2021:

BUY

 

 

131,632 shares

 

 

1,450,184.48 EUR

 

 

403 transactions

SELL

 

 

149,978 shares

 

 

1,618,612.23 EUR

 

 

465 transactions

For information, as of December 31st, 2020, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

  • 35,698 shares
  • €79,709.31 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

  • 4,404 shares
  • €173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Controle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

Buy

Sell

ALMDT FP

number of
Transactions

Number
of Shares

Volume in
EUR

Number of
transactions

Number
of shares

Volume in
EUR

Total

403

131,632

1,450,184.48

465

149,978

1,618,612.23

20210101

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20210104

9

1,881

12,803.00

4

781

5,480.20

20210105

10

3,871

26,577.14

1

1

6.94

20210106

4

431

2,916.88

2

1,271

8,846.08

20210107

3

91

626.16

11

4,641

33,122.76

20210108

2

291

2,019.64

1

1

7.04

20210111

1

1

7.06

11

2,961

21,340.86

20210112

7

951

6,626.10

1

1

7.10

20210113

9

1,631

11,295.50

1

1

7.10

20210114

1

1

6.98

5

1,091

7,724.18

20210115

4

201

1,479.36

22

5,981

44,467.36

20210118

1

1

7.36

3

1,721

12,768.16

20210119

1

1

7.48

6

3,001

22,967.48

20210120

1

1

7.78

8

3,851

30,818.58

20210121

9

5,521

43,501.10

1

1

8.30

20210122

7

3,691

27,370.56

2

781

6,060.56

20210125

6

3,011

21,529.14

1

1

7.34

20210126

2

401

2,823.04

4

2,601

18,902.04

20210127

4

1,701

12,103.00

1

1

7.20

20210128

3

1,101

7,781.28

4

2,571

18,786.68

20210129

3

1,171

8,463.24

1

1

7.24

20210201

1

1

7.40

7

4,021

30,340.80

20210202

1

1

7.90

6

3,001

23,845.50

20210203

5

2,611

20,600.50

1

1

8.10

20210204

1

1

7.92

3

1,136

9,030.62

20210205

3

1,371

10,714.34

2

7

55.94

20210208

3

1,291

9,959.96

2

801

6,327.76

20210209

1

1

8.02

13

7,175

61,080.98

20210210

6

3,721

33,116.34

7

2,571

24,622.14

20210211

1

1

8.94

11

4,681

43,565.34

20210212

2

538

5,594.78

14

4,324

45,669.43

20210215

5

3,171

33,589.30

7

1,571

17,646.80

20210216

9

4,811

51,991.45

5

941

11,001.95

20210217

1

1

11.60

11

4,031

47,687.60

20210218

5

2,701

32,332.90

2

421

5,220.40

20210219

5

2,411

29,222.25

1

1

12.25

20210222

7

3,211

37,983.65

5

1,771

22,415.65

20210223

9

3,911

43,908.15

1

1

11.65

20210224

3

951

10,270.80

13

5,806

68,000.80

20210225

5

2,131

25,507.90

2

581

7,204.40

20210226

5

1,971

23,313.35

1

1

11.85

20210301

2

99

1,158.30

4

1,091

13,258.20

20210302

2

721

8,652.10

4

1,041

12,998.60

20210303

8

3,061

37,202.60

7

2,581

32,782.20

20210304

4

1,951

22,910.35

1

1

11.85

20210305

2

661

7,601.50

1

1

11.50

20210308

1

1

11.65

2

571

6,766.15

20210309

1

1

11.75

10

4,571

57,687.25

20210310

7

2,780

37,344.05

7

2,341

32,936.70

20210311

3

1,331

18,510.20

1

1

14.20

20210312

5

2,131

29,137.90

1

1

13.90

20210315

5

1,881

24,842.50

1

1

13.50

20210316

2

521

6,616.80

1

1

12.80

20210317

1

1

12.75

2

361

4,692.75

20210318

5

1,671

20,817.25

1

1

12.75

20210319

2

461

5,624.30

2

371

4,637.30

20210322

3

861

10,401.35

3

856

10,752.10

20210323

1

1

12.40

2

66

821.65

20210324

6

1,427

17,158.40

1

1

12.15

20210325

14

2,826

31,603.15

1

1

11.25

20210326

2

301

3,386.35

1

1

11.35

20210329

2

291

3,244.85

1

1

11.35

20210330

5

901

9,756.10

1

1

11.10

20210331

1

1

10.95

4

1,180

13,271.55

20210401

1

1

11.26

4

1,531

17,539.06

20210402

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20210405

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20210406

0

0

0.00

6

3,480

42,175.40

20210407

1

1

12.60

2

371

4,696.80

20210408

3

711

8,718.46

4

1,207

15,094.24

20210409

6

1,861

21,993.50

3

642

7,917.96

20210412

2

281

3,315.92

6

2,801

33,780.12

20210413

3

395

4,648.88

1

1

12.00

20210414

3

861

10,006.90

5

2,361

28,398.70

20210415

3

691

8,117.70

6

2,632

31,488.44

20210416

1

1

12.00

2

648

7,879.52

20210419

1

1

12.00

5

1,981

24,343.60

20210420

5

2,151

26,434.38

1

1

12.58

20210421

1

1

12.00

2

641

7,794.40

20210422

1

1

12.22

5

1,921

23,721.02

20210423

2

420

5,216.60

5

1,741

22,340.42

20210426

3

1,301

16,057.30

1

1

12.50

20210427

4

1,317

15,956.78

1

1

12.34

20210428

5

2,201

26,144.80

1

1

12.20

20210429

4

1,434

16,852.36

3

1,251

15,135.20

20210430

2

391

4,559.06

2

2

23.42

20210503

1

1

11.80

1

1

11.80

20210504

1

1

11.76

1

1

11.76

20210505

1

1

11.82

4

1,831

21,831.42

20210506

2

421

5,001.64

1

1

12.04

20210507

2

411

4,874.60

1

1

12.00

20210510

2

220

2,600.42

8

3,229

39,437.12

20210511

1

1

12.48

8

2,931

37,743.68

20210512

5

2,115

27,209.32

5

1,451

19,515.76

20210513

5

2,481

30,784.40

1

1

12.80

20210514

1

1

12.30

6

1,952

24,723.50

20210517

1

1

13.20

4

1,351

17,863.60

20210518

4

1,441

18,563.16

1

1

12.96

20210519

3

1,291

16,666.70

2

501

6,633.10

20210520

1

1

13.00

7

2,271

30,417.40

20210521

1

1

13.66

9

2,681

38,145.66

20210524

5

2,551

35,838.90

3

781

11,408.90

20210525

1

1

14.32

7

1,891

27,387.32

20210526

3

1,381

20,038.00

1

1

14.80

20210527

2

491

7,031.16

3

841

12,369.36

20210528

3

1,341

19,031.98

1

1

14.30

20210531

1

1

14.06

5

1,451

20,940.66

20210601

6

2,529

35,991.90

1

1

14.66

20210602

2

287

4,006.54

4

781

11,277.18

20210603

4

1,231

17,057.28

1

1

14.08

20210604

4

1,441

19,548.86

2

521

7,325.26

20210607

6

3,011

38,939.02

1

1

13.22

20210608

1

1

12.34

6

2,391

29,570.94

20210609

1

1

12.12

4

871

10,778.92

20210610

3

851

10,412.90

1

1

12.50

20210611

1

1

12.14

4

871

10,796.34

20210614

1

1

12.34

3

551

6,936.34

20210615

4

1,752

21,771.02

3

561

7,233.56

20210616

2

911

11,059.74

1

1

12.34

20210617

1

1

12.10

1

1

12.10

20210618

1

1

12.20

1

1

12.20

20210621

4

1,731

20,532.42

2

332

4,063.46

20210622

3

1,031

12,220.40

2

641

7,768.80

20210623

1

1

11.80

3

1,121

13,431.60

20210624

2

243

2,862.76

3

978

11,792.24

20210625

1

1

12.10

5

1,781

21,860.50

20210628

2

771

9,468.12

2

531

6,669.32

20210629

3

1,171

14,324.90

7

2,509

32,238.42

20210630

4

1,851

23,891.28

1

1

13.08

 

