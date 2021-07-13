Better Business Bureau and ComEd Team Up to Warn Customers of Door-to-Door Energy-Related Scams

“ComEd takes seriously its responsibility to help our customers protect themselves,” said Nichole Owens, ComEd vice president of customer channels. “As residents become more comfortable talking with people outside their household, you can bet that imposters will take advantage of this opportunity to approach people at home in an attempt to steal their personal information, financial information and even their belongings.”

With the gradual lifting of COVID-19 safety restrictions, ComEd and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois remind customers to be on the lookout for utility-company imposters approaching homes and businesses to steal information and valuables.

“With summer officially underway and the arrival of warm weather, we get the most reports of scams, including home repair, tree trimming, driveway and, of course, utility scams,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois. “We urge consumers to be extremely leery of anyone who knocks at your door or contacts you unsolicited by flyer, phone call or email. We also encourage consumers to do research on businesses and get references before you buy. A great place to start is BBB.org for free reviews and ratings.”

In-person energy-related scams

Utility scams consumers have reported to ComEd and the BBB include incidents of scammers who approach homes or small businesses posing as an employee from ComEd, another utility or a tree service company. They attempt to lure the resident or business owner outside to discuss work that the imposter claims needs to be completed. While the individual is outside, an accomplice will enter the home or business to steal valuables and documents containing the individual’s personal or financial information.

ComEd and the BBB have also learned of individuals visiting home and business owners, then asking for a copy of their utility bill or other personal documents to steal identities or switch the owner’s energy supplier without permission.

Scammers will sometimes call homes and small businesses using a number that appears to be a ComEd phone number. Offenders will also impersonate the names of ComEd and other trusted organizations by creating email addresses or websites that look like the real sites.

Tips to help identify scams

1. ComEd will never come to a customer’s home or business to:

Demand a payment.

Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card, cryptocurrency or third-party banking app.

Ask for your ComEd account number or other personal information, such as a driver’s license number.

2. ComEd will never call a customer to: