BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information 		Total number of
shares forming the capital 		Number of voting rights




30.06.2021



32 630 114

Theoretical Total

51 648 660
   

Actual Total *

51 174 853


*Actual Total         = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
  – shares without voting rights


Attachment





