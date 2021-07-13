checkAd

Albioma Update regarding the cyberattack of 4 May

Press Release

Paris La Défense, 13 July 2021

Update regarding the cyberattack of 4 May

As announced in our press release of 7 May, Albioma was the victim of a ransomware attack targeting the Group's computer network. The attack had no impact on industrial activities, and all Group plants continue to operate normally.

Albioma's IT teams responded quickly to restore the Group's office information system without delay. The in-depth investigations carried out by the cybersecurity experts contracted for the purpose revealed that some company data was collected by the perpetrator. Appropriate monitoring and protection measures have been implemented.

The company has filed a police complaint and is working closely with the competent authorities. The relevant insurance policies have been activated.

Next on the agenda: Results for the first half of 2021, on 28 July 2021 (after trading).

About Albioma Contacts
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).

The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage, and in Metropolitan France.

The Group recently announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investors

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (compartment A) - Eligible for SRD, PEA & PEA-PME and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is listed in the Gaïa Index of responsible midcap companies. 		www.albioma.com

 


 

Attachment





