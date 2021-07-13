Revenue for the first half of 2021: +30%

A dynamic and growth-promoting six months

Recovery confirmed during the second quarter of 2021

First step in building a European contender





In an international context that is still disrupted by the global pandemic, Spineway recorded a 153% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2021 compared with Q2 2020, driven by the recovery of its activity in its main territories and the integration of Distimp. This positive direction and the Group’s efforts to support its clients made it possible to generate revenue of €1 885K as at 30 June 2021 and post a 30% increase compared with the first half of 2020.

In thousands of euros 2021* 2020 % variation Q1 revenue 866 1 046 -17% Q2 revenue 1 029 407 +153% HY1 revenue 1 885 1 452 +30% Proforma HY1 revenue** 2 140 1 452 +47%

*Figures not audited including revenue from Distimp since its acquisition date, i.e., from 26 June 2021 through 30 June 2021, representing €11K.

** The unaudited proforma revenue includes the revenue from Distimp as from 1 January 2021.

During this first half of 2021, each of the Group’s territories recorded a net increase in revenue that should allow a progressive return to the level of revenue achieved in 2019. Continued international development is bearing fruit, with sales in Latin America – the Group’s top-performing area representing 45% of revenue – increasing 38% by the end of June (€850K) and Asia posting a 30% increase with €438K. Europe recorded an increase of 18% (€423K), led by strong growth in France (+43%). The US saw its first orders via a new distributor located in Ohio1 during the second quarter of 2021.

The various marketing activities and developments implemented by the Group during these first six months allowed Spineway to generate growth of 32% for its implant sales and 22% for its instrument sales compared with the first half of 2020. This volume effect alongside the increase in average sales price thus contributed to the improved performances during this period.