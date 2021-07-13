checkAd

Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover a positive growth and dynamic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

Press release         Ecully, 13 July 2021 6 p.m.


Revenue for the first half of 2021: +30%

  • A dynamic and growth-promoting six months
  • Recovery confirmed during the second quarter of 2021
  • First step in building a European contender

In an international context that is still disrupted by the global pandemic, Spineway recorded a 153% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2021 compared with Q2 2020, driven by the recovery of its activity in its main territories and the integration of Distimp. This positive direction and the Group’s efforts to support its clients made it possible to generate revenue of 1 885K as at 30 June 2021 and post a 30% increase compared with the first half of 2020.

In thousands of euros 2021* 2020 % variation
Q1 revenue 866 1 046 -17%
Q2 revenue 1 029 407 +153%
HY1 revenue 1 885 1 452 +30%
Proforma HY1 revenue** 2 140 1 452 +47%

*Figures not audited including revenue from Distimp since its acquisition date, i.e., from 26 June 2021 through 30 June 2021, representing €11K.
** The unaudited proforma revenue includes the revenue from Distimp as from 1 January 2021.

During this first half of 2021, each of the Group’s territories recorded a net increase in revenue that should allow a progressive return to the level of revenue achieved in 2019. Continued international development is bearing fruit, with sales in Latin America – the Group’s top-performing area representing 45% of revenue – increasing 38% by the end of June (850K) and Asia posting a 30% increase with 438K. Europe recorded an increase of 18% (€423K), led by strong growth in France (+43%). The US saw its first orders via a new distributor located in Ohio1 during the second quarter of 2021.

A dynamic and growth-promoting six months

The various marketing activities and developments implemented by the Group during these first six months allowed Spineway to generate growth of 32% for its implant sales and 22% for its instrument sales compared with the first half of 2020. This volume effect alongside the increase in average sales price thus contributed to the improved performances during this period.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Half year 2021 SPINEWAY Sales Turnover a positive growth and dynamic Press release         Ecully, 13 July 2021 – 6 p.m. Revenue for the first half of 2021: +30% A dynamic and growth-promoting six monthsRecovery confirmed during the second quarter of 2021First step in building a European contender …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board