Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021
Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code
of the financial instrument
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2021
|FR0010259150
|
3566
|
87,6021
1359
87,5687
754
87,5739
10765
87,4094
480
87,3113
376
87,3243
379
87,2137
6500
87,0639
400
87,4117
100
87,271
2685
87
461
86,9943
321
87
5976
88,3513
1321
88,403
722
88,3499
36 165
87,5425
|
