Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 18:00  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code
of the financial instrument 		Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2021 FR0010259150

3566

87,6021

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2021 FR0010259150

1359

87,5687

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2021 FR0010259150

754

87,5739

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2021 FR0010259150

10765

87,4094

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2021 FR0010259150

480

87,3113

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2021 FR0010259150

376

87,3243

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2021 FR0010259150

379

87,2137

AQUIS IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2021 FR0010259150

6500

87,0639

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2021 FR0010259150

400

87,4117

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2021 FR0010259150

100

87,271

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2021 FR0010259150

2685

87

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2021 FR0010259150

461

86,9943

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2021 FR0010259150

321

87

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2021 FR0010259150

5976

88,3513

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2021 FR0010259150

1321

88,403

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2021 FR0010259150

722

88,3499

TQEX TOTAL

36 165

87,5425

 

Wertpapier


