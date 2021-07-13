Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021 Regulatory News: Ipsen: Aggregated presentation by day and market Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification codeof the financial instrument Daily total volume(in number of shares) Daily weighted averageprice of shares …



