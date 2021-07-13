EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and the Renewable Power business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) today announced the commercial operation of the Toms River Solar Project, delivering 28.9 megawatts (MW) of clean renewable energy. The project, built on BASF Corporation’s (BASF) property by EDFR in coordination with PVOne and Goldman Sachs, is New Jersey’s largest solar project and the largest solar project built on a Superfund site in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005940/en/

The solar array uses a pre-cast ballasted system on approximately 120 acres of the BASF site located on Oak Ridge Parkway in Toms River, NJ, and includes a 27.4 MW grid-connected system and an adjacent 1.5 MW net-metered solar system.

Additionally, EDFR has designed a 5 MW Community Solar project, also to be built on the BASF site, which will provide lower-cost electricity to area residents, with more than half of its output committed to low- and moderate-income subscribers. The Community Solar project is still in the approval process.

The overall project will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of 5,250 New Jersey homes. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 30,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions annually, which equates to the greenhouse gas emissions associated with driving 6,400 cars for one year.

“We are very excited about the Toms River Solar Project, which successfully reuses brownfield land to develop clean, renewable energy,” said Mark Patterson, Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety at BASF. “This sustainable project highlights BASF’s connections to our communities and the environment by supporting an overall reduction of CO 2 emissions while also expanding the site’s native grassland habitat for pollinators and migratory birds.”

The solar array was built with rigorous attention to the environment, with specific considerations made to improve the threatened Grasshopper Sparrow habitat and protect the Northern Pine Snake. Existing paved areas in the footprint of the project were removed and will be replaced with native meadow mix grasses and wildflowers. Additionally, Rutgers University will conduct a 5-year monitoring program to study the ecological uplift of the project.