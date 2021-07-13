Citi Latin America Announces Rollout of the Citi Digital Account

“Citi’s Latin America business has successfully developed one of the most comprehensive platform value propositions as a part of its Digital First strategy,” said Steve Donovan, Latin America Treasury and Trade Solutions Head at Citi. “Our digital value proposition has evolved from enabling clients’ treasury digitization objectives, such as efficiency and transparency, to helping them compete in the digital economy.”

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Latin America today announced a successful launch of the Citi Digital Account. Citi Digital Account leverages innovative digital capabilities using Citi’s award-winning CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding, Electronic Signatures, and Digital Product Activations.

The Citi Digital Account allows institutional clients the ability to completely digitize their banking experience, no longer requiring the need for wet-signed signature cards, checkbooks or manual transactions. Clients will also benefit from a suite of digital self-service capabilities and biometrics authentication. The Citi Digital Account offers complete integration with Citi award-winning Digital Bank Platforms making account management easy and accessible while optimizing the information clients use to make decisions.

Citi Digital Account is now offered in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico, with additional countries to follow in 2022. Expanding upon the CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding platform launched in Brazil in 2019, the Citi Digital Account is the latest step in Citi’s digital transformation in the region.

“The future of Banking in Latin America is here and it is checkless. The Citi Digital Account will help build a cashless digital economy,” said Driss Temsamani, Head of Digital, Citi TTS Latin America. “Digital adoption is rapidly growing throughout Latin America. There is a rise in Central Bank Digital Currencies, Open Banking and Real Time Payments. After 4 years of building our Digital Bank and transforming our business model, today we have the leading Digital Platform in Latin America to help businesses and governments succeed in the digital economy.”

Citi’s Institutional Clients Group is scaled to serve multi-national companies, emerging market leaders, governments, investors, and ultra-high net worth households that rely on Citi’s unique global network, insights, and local market expertise to meet their banking needs.

For more information about the Citi Digital Account, CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding, CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect, visit here.

