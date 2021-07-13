checkAd

Global Climate Risk Data Leader Oasis HUB Chooses QOMPLX’s Insurance Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 18:06  |  35   |   |   

The Oasis HUB & QOMPLX partnership continues to expand the models, services, and datasets available in its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering, Q:HELM

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a global leader in cybersecurity & risk analytics, is proud to announce a partnership with Oasis HUB to include their climate & environmental datasets into its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering.  These models, datasets and services within our hazard, exposure and loss modeling insurance analytics capabilities are enhanced by the datasets of Oasis HUB. The combined offering strengthens exposure management capabilities for insurers and risk managers and provides a breadth of diversity in data and analytics not found in other solutions.

“It's more important than ever for customers to have high-quality choices in catastrophe modeling, so it's fantastic news to add the expertise of QOMPLX in technology and platform delivery with Q:HELM,” said Dickie Whitaker, Chairman & Cofounder at Oasis HUB. “This partnership provides access to numerous models that are increasingly important to understanding both current risk and the impact of climate change. In addition, it also harnesses the resources of Oasis HUB to add a range of datasets and tools to enrich this powerful insurance offering.”

Incorporation of Oasis HUB data provides customers with access to a large catalogue of catastrophe & environmental risk datasets sourced from over 165 environmental data providers around the world.  Q:HELM users will have additional valuable data at their fingertips to quickly assess risk and make underwriting decisions and effectively diversify their portfolios.

“We’re excited that this expanded partnership will enable us to provide our clients, insurance and non-insurance alike, with seamless access to an increasingly large number of datasets offered through the QOMPLX marketplace, both on a standalone basis and with growing integration with our data fabric products,” said Steve Smith, Director of Product and Modeling at QOMPLX.

Data telematics is the future of risk analysis, with real-time evaluation and response changing the way insurance risk is viewed. Ongoing collaboration with the Oasis HUB promotes the use of data-driven intelligence within everyday operational and underwriting activities, bolstering automation, and driving transformation.  

About Oasis HUB
Oasis HUB is a joint initiative of EIT Climate-KIC, Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (LMF) Ltd and the Oasis+ Consortium formed in 2015. The initiative was formed to increase the availability of information on catastrophe and climate change risk and to assist the development of evidence-based climate adaptation planning. The founding members bring together expertise from throughout the EU, including financial and prestigious academic and research organizations who seek to encourage the development of a broader market within the modelling and services sector in catastrophe and climate change risk and climate adaptation.

About QOMPLX
QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk.  Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies. 

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter. 

CONTACT:
James Faeh, Director of Corporate Communications 
james.faeh@qomplx.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Climate Risk Data Leader Oasis HUB Chooses QOMPLX’s Insurance Platform The Oasis HUB & QOMPLX partnership continues to expand the models, services, and datasets available in its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering, Q:HELMTYSONS, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QOMPLX, a global leader in cybersecurity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board