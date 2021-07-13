checkAd

Galenfeha Inc. Subsidiary Environmental Solutions Acquires Poff’s Power Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 18:08  |  36   |   |   

West Palm Beach, Florida, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) (the “Company” or “Galenfeha”) is pleased to announce that its’ wholly owned subsidiary, Nexgen Environmental Solutions, Inc., (“Nexgen”), has acquired the 100% membership interests of Poff’s Power Solutions, LLC. (“Poff’s”) based in Dickenson, North Dakota.

“Nexgen has begun the process of acquiring small to mid-size companies associated with oil field services and maintenance,” stated Ryan Tyszkow, Galenfeha’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tyszkow further stated: “Nexgen is in discussions with other energy related companies to add to its portfolio.” 

As part of the initial organization, Galenfeha has obtained operational warehouse and office space in Dickenson, ND and Midland, Texas. The combined facilities encompass over 6 acres of land and 15,000 square feet of operational space for the anticipated company activities.

The Poff’s transaction was closed May 1, 2021 and provided for a right of rescission time period which has since expired. Based on information provided by management, Poff’s had sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021, of $229,038 with EBITDA of approximately $70,000.

You can follow Poff’s Power Solutions at: https://www.facebook.com/poffspowersolutions/

Galenfeha is currently established in the automobile industry segment with recent acquisitions of Eminent Auto Group, Inc. (https://eminentautogroup.com/) and The Detail Dudes (https://www.facebook.com/TheDetailDude) (https://www.instagram.com/detaildude/)

About Galenfeha
Galenfeha, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing and acquiring businesses that fit into the disruptive DSF business model of Developing, Scaling, and Financing synergistic industry focused business groups. Galenfeha understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate any business opportunity. The Company’s focus is on how the adaptation of informational technologies, even in brick and mortar businesses, can drive scalable growth and innovation. Galenfeha also believes that the holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can facilitate the genesis of new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company is a management services and holding company that owns six operating subsidiaries:

-Liveminent, Inc.
-Eminent Auto Group, Inc.  
-The Detail Dudes, LLC 
-Nexgen Environmental Solutions, Inc.  
-Nexgen Environmental Services, Inc.
-Poff’s Power Solutions, LLC

Contact: Galenfeha, Inc. 561-440-5660 email: info@galenfeha.com

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galenfeha Inc. Subsidiary Environmental Solutions Acquires Poff’s Power Solutions West Palm Beach, Florida, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) (the “Company” or “Galenfeha”) is pleased to announce that its’ wholly owned subsidiary, Nexgen Environmental Solutions, Inc., (“Nexgen”), has acquired the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board