checkAd

Axway Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 18:15  |  23   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2021, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

- 6,328 shares
- 964,875.74 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2020:

- 23,994 shares
- 502,383.66 euros in cash

For the period between December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the volumes traded represented:

- 32,028 shares for 880,643.77 euros purchased (527 executions)
- 49,694 shares for 1,343,135.85 euros sold (881 executions)

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

- 0 shares
- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway
 Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges. To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

Axway Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axway Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux Regulatory News: As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2021, the following means were listed in the liquidity account: - 6,328 shares - 964,875.74 euros in cash As a reminder, the following …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten