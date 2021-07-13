checkAd

Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold”) for the acquisition of Corvus Gold Inc. The principal terms of the proposal include AngloGold acquiring all issued and outstanding Corvus shares for consideration of CAD $4.00 per share payable in cash. Management and the Board of Directors, in accordance with their fiduciary duties and consistent with their commitment to maximize shareholder value, are reviewing the proposal and have no further comment at this time. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About the North Bullfrog & Mother Lode Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 90.5 km2 in southern Nevada.  The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 1,134 federal unpatented mining claims.  The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 445 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project which totals approximately 36.5 kmwhich it owns 100%.  The total Corvus 100% land ownership now covers over 127 km2, hosting two major new Nevada gold discoveries.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of
Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius
Jeffrey A. Pontius,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information: Ryan Ko
  Investor Relations
  Email: info@corvusgold.com
  Phone: 1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

