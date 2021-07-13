WISeKey Strengthens it Semiconductors NFC Brand Protection Related Patent Portfolio in China

Geneva, Switzerland – Ju ly 13 , 20 2 1 : WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced it has been granted two new patents by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) that protect inventions in the domain of NFC tags for smart packaging, brand protection and customer engagement applications.

WISeKey has been granted two fundamental patents about Semiconductors NFC tag design in China, which protect the company’s unique IP in the area of product authenticity verification and customer engagement.

WISeKey has designed its NanoSeal and VaultIC lines of secure NFC chips that can be attached to any brand product for unmatched security, cloud-based authentication, traceability, and consumer engagement. The cryptographic functions of these WISeKey’s NFC chips, integrated with the complete WISeAuthentic ecosystem, offer an efficient way for brands to replace traditional non-secure QR code scanning or basic NFC tags. Moreover, the featured tamper detection sensors combined with single-tap Android and iOS compatibility, extends the possibilities and disrupts direct-to-consumer digital strategies.

Various industries already benefit from this ecosystem including fashion & sports apparel, cosmetics, wines & spirits, consumer products, medicines and luxury goods.

The original tamper detection sensors play a pivotal role in WISeKey’s proposed enriched customer experience: upon the status of these sensors, the brand’s messaging to the consumer can be adapted, giving packaging some intelligence.

Both new WISeKey’s Chinese patents cover this feature. To summarize:

Patent referenced CN106797235B describes a method to keep the NFC tag alive when the package has been opened, making it able to detect the opening and to adapt its behavior accordingly;

Patent referenced CN108713292B describes a method to reliably place such NFC tags with open detection on any packaging, including on bottles. WISeKey’s CapSeal Top tags are direct applications of this patent.

“As reported in the newly released CNIPA 2020 Annual Report, there were a total of 1.497 million patents filed in China in 2020, among which 89.8% were about domestic inventions. In the same year,