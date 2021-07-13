checkAd

Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DENVER, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, will be releasing financial results after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 4th.

Management will host a live audio feed webcast of its second-quarter 2021 financial results the same day at 4:30PM EDT with financial analysts. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://ir.flyfrontier.com. The listen-only call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 458-3496 (toll free) or (929) 517-9036 (toll).

An archive of the call will be available on the website for at least the next 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. With approximately 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Jennifer F. de la Cruz, Corporate Communications
Email: JenniferF.Delacruz@flyfrontier.com 
Phone: 720.374.4207

Susan M. Donofrio, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 917.518.1378




