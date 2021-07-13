checkAd

L.B. Foster Awarded $7 Million USACE Soo Locks Construction Project

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR) has been awarded a $7 million subcontract to supply infrastructure materials for the rehabilitation of existing upstream approach walls for a new lock at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Soo Locks Complex in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The Company is supplying approximately 5,750 tons of steel piling to construction firm Kokosing-Alberici, LLC, a joint venture between two major infrastructure companies: Kokosing Industrial of Westerville, Ohio, and Alberici Constructors of St. Louis, Missouri.

The upstream approach walls will be constructed using a combination of 34 ft. diameter cellular cofferdams using PS 31 and PS 27.5 steel flat sheets, and approach walls using PZC 13, 26, and 28 steel sheet piling. The approach walls allow ships to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the new lock. L.B. Foster and major supply partner, Gerdau, managed the delivery of the piling beginning in spring 2021, with installation estimated to be completed in 2023.

“Our sales and engineering teams worked closely with Kokosing-Alberici, LLC to supply the materials required to construct a lock and dam structure that will adequately serve the navigation needs for industries that rely on shipments of critical raw materials to ports in the lower Great Lakes,” noted Michael Bernitt, Regional Sales Manager, L.B. Foster Infrastructure Solutions.

Originally built in 1855, the Soo Locks are a set of parallel locks operated and maintained by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, that enable ships to travel between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes. Approximately 80 million tons of commercial commodities pass through the Soo Locks annually.

PZC is a trademark of Gerdau.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

