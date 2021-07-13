L.B. Foster Awarded $7 Million USACE Soo Locks Construction Project

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR) has been awarded a $7 million subcontract to supply infrastructure materials for the rehabilitation of existing upstream approach walls for a new lock at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Soo Locks Complex in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The Company is supplying approximately 5,750 tons of steel piling to construction firm Kokosing-Alberici, LLC, a joint venture between two major infrastructure companies: Kokosing Industrial of Westerville, Ohio, and Alberici Constructors of St. Louis, Missouri.



The upstream approach walls will be constructed using a combination of 34 ft. diameter cellular cofferdams using PS 31 and PS 27.5 steel flat sheets, and approach walls using PZC 13, 26, and 28 steel sheet piling. The approach walls allow ships to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the new lock. L.B. Foster and major supply partner, Gerdau, managed the delivery of the piling beginning in spring 2021, with installation estimated to be completed in 2023.