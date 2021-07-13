checkAd

Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream

Comcast today announced plans to deliver an unparalleled Olympic viewing experience to all its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. As the nation prepares for one of the most anticipated Olympic Games in recent history, Comcast is rolling out new features on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream and, for the first time, Xfinity Flex, to bring the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers, in more ways than ever before.

Olympics on Xfinity (Photo: Business Wire)

“For years, X1 has set the bar as the most innovative and technologically-advanced Olympics viewing experience. This year, new features make navigating the Games even easier and more personalized, taking the Olympics experience to a new level,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “And now with Flex, we have the opportunity to leverage some of the best features of X1, like our voice remote and aggregated guide, to introduce the Olympics and all its passion, exhilaration and glory to even more Xfinity customers.”

“Comcast’s work elevating the Olympics viewing experience has set a new industry standard for how we bring consumers the live events they care about deeply,” said Mac Budill, President, Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We know these capabilities mean more engagement, personalization and time spent with arguably the most anticipated sporting event of our lifetime.”

Tokyo Olympics on Flex

On Xfinity Flex, Comcast will offer streamers a robust X1-like Olympics destination that brings all the Olympics-related programming available to stream on the platform into one integrated experience easily accessible by saying “Olympics” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Anchoring the destination will be all of Peacock’s live and on-demand programming that’s offered at no extra cost to all Flex customers, including six themed channels; four live-studio shows; live coverage of gymnastics, track & field and the US Men’s Basketball Team, hundreds of short-form highlights and trending news clips; and several original docuseries and documentaries. Peacock’s programming will be seamlessly curated alongside other Olympic-related programming from streaming services such as YouTube, HBO Max, Prime Video and more.

